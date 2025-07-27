More hospitals, schools, communities in Buri Ram evacuated as shells hit farther from border

Chalerm Phrakiat Hospital in Buri Ram is deserted on Sunday after the evacuation order. (Photo: Surachai Piragsa)

BURI RAM: More communities, schools and hospitals were evacuated in this northeastern province of Thailand as shells hit farther from the border with Cambodia.

Authorities on Sunday ordered the evacuation of local people in Chalerm Phrakiat, Lahan Sai and Non Dindaeng districts as artillery shells hit Lahan Sai and the noise of gunfire and explosions continued. Earlier, only people in Ban Kruat district had been evacuated.

Local residents were advised to move from risky areas to relatives’ houses and shelters at schools and Buddhist temples far from areas within the radius of artillery and heavy weaponry attacks.

Many government organisations and rescue foundations deployed vehicles to transport evacuees who had no private vehicles. Rescuers also moved people with disabilities, elderly citizens, children and bedridden patients from their houses and hospitals.

Patients and medical personnel were evacuated for safety from Chalerm Phrakiat Hospital and Lahansai Hospital in Chalerm Phrakiat and Lahan Sai districts respectively, and only emergency professionals remained at the facilities for referrals to other hospitals.

Eighty-five schools situated near the border in Ban Kruat and Lahan Sai districts were closed indefinitely, according to educational authorities in Buri Ram.

Sarut Kasemsuk, head of Don Nonghaen Pattana village in Chalerm Phrakiat district, said village security officials stood guard at hospitals and some villagers remained at their homes despite the evacuation order.