Mekong river nears critical flood level in Nakhon Phanom

The Mekong river in Nakhon Phanom swells past 10 metres, just 2 metres below the overflow point, as local authorites race to install large-scale pumps to avert urban flooding. (Photo by Pattanapong Sripiachai)

NAKHON PHANOM: The Mekong River has risen to 10.70 metres in this northeastern province, just 1.3 metres below the critical overflow threshold of 12 metres, prompting urgent flood-prevention measures by local authorities.

The Nakhon Phanom municipality reported on Sunday that the river continued to rise by 20–30 centimetres daily. Should it breach the 12-metre mark, floodwaters are expected to spill into the city through drainage canals, posing a threat to urban communities and economic areas.

In response, authorities have begun installing large-scale water pumps at key locations to discharge excess rainwater from the city back into the river and counter potential backflow, should the Mekong spill into the drainage system.

The rising water levels of the Mekong caused the Nam Oun and Nam Songkhram rivers, its tributaries in Nakhon Phanom, to burst their banks and flood more than 20,000 rai (approximately 3,200 hectares) of rice fields in Sri Songkhram district, where the two tributaries meet before flowing into the Mekong.

Local irrigation authorities are working around the clock to accelerate water release from all major floodgates, aiming to lower levels ahead of potential heavy rains in the coming days.