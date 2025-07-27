Thai Foreign Ministry condemns Cambodia’s repeated attacks on communities, lies

Listen to this article

A house in Surin was completely destroyed with an artillery shell fired by Cambodia on Sunday morning. (Photo: Public Relations Department)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday said it “condemns in the strongest terms” Cambodia for repeatedly attacking Thai communities and lies that Thailand fired first.

The ministry issued its statement concerning artillery attacks on people’s homes in the northeastern province of Surin early Sunday morning.

“This morning (27 July 2025) around 4.30 hrs., heavy artillery shots were fired into civilian homes in Surin province in Thailand by Cambodian armed forces, followed by a disinformation campaign launched by Cambodia falsely alleging Thailand fired the first shots,” the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in the statement.

“Thailand condemns in the strongest terms this egregious and repeated violation of international law and calls on Cambodia to immediately cease attacking civilian targets,” the ministry said.

It blamed Cambodia for lacking honesty and continuously violating human rights.

“Any cessation of hostilities cannot be reached while Cambodia is severely lacking in good faith and repeatedly violating the basic principles of human rights and humanitarian law,” the ministry's statement read.

“Thailand reserves the inherent right to self-defence enshrined in Article 51 of the UN Charter and has responded at limited military targets to neutralise the threats to our national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the ministry said.

It urged the international community to condemn “these inhumane, reprehensible acts being committed by Cambodia which have no place in a rules-based international order.”

The Foreign Ministry's statement came as border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia continued for the fourth day, just after United States President Donald Trump’s call for a ceasefire.

Meanwhile, the Second Army Region said Cambodia fired rockets from multi-barrel rocket launchers at Ta Muen Thom temple ruins in Surin on Sunday, and that the attack was "a clear violation of Thai sovereignty".