Japanese man caught smuggling live wildlife at Suvarnabhumi airport

A collection of live animals — including Indian star tortoises, blue-spotted tree monitors, and water turtles — found hidden in snack boxes inside a Japanese passenger’s suitcase at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Friday. (Photo: Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation)

A 53-year-old Japanese man has been arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport after attempting to smuggle live wildlife in his luggage on a flight to Osaka.

The suspect, identified as Mr Michiaki, was a passenger on Peach Aviation flight MM092 bound for Kansai International Airport. Authorities became suspicious after X-ray scans revealed images resembling live animals inside his suitcase, Mr Komkrit Pinsai, chief of the Suvarnabhumi Airport Wildlife Checkpoint revealed on Sunday.

A search of the baggage uncovered two Indian star tortoises, two blue-spotted tree monitors, and 21 water turtles concealed in six snack boxes. Officials confirmed that the suspect had no documentation or permits for the export of live animals.

The arrest took place near Departure Gate F1 on Friday. Mr Michiaki was charged with violating multiple Thai laws, including the Wildlife Preservation and Protection Act, the Customs Act, the Animal Epidemics Act, and the Fisheries Act.

The confiscated animals have been transferred to the Wildlife Conservation Office and the airport’s Fishery Inspection Office for care, identification, and use as evidence for legal proceedings.