Cambodian attacks affect 19 Thai hospitals

A view of debris in a damaged building inside Phanom Dong Rak Hospital in Surin province on Friday. (Reuters photo)

Cambodian attacks on Thai soil have affected 19 Thai hospitals, with health authorities preparing to evacuate more inpatients amid threats from Cambodia's long-range weapons, according to the Public Health Ministry.

Dr Weerawut Imsamran, deputy permanent secretary for public health, said on Sunday that Cambodian attacks in Thai border areas had had an impact on 19 Thai hospitals. Of them, 11 facilities were closed and eight were maintaining only emergency services.

According to him, four hospitals were damaged: Phanom Dongrak Hospital in Surin province and three subdistrict-level hospitals in Si Sa Ket province.

The Thai civilian death toll from Cambodian attacks had reached 13 while the injured numbered 36, including 11 seriously wounded.

Health professionals evacuated 617 inpatients and were taking care of 138,152 evacuees at 433 shelters. They sent 139 ill evacuees to hospitals.

“The management of hospitals in risky areas have been instructed to plan the evacuation of their patients to hospitals in nearby, safe provinces in case longer-range weapons are used,” Dr Weerawut said.