Malaysia FM says Cambodian, Thai leaders to discuss conflict on Monday: report

PUBLISHED : 27 Jul 2025 at 17:54 WRITER: Reuters Small

Medium

Large









Military vehicles are seen in Sisaket province, as Cambodia and Thailand each said the other had launched artillery attacks across contested border areas early on Sunday, hours after US President Donald Trump said the leaders of both countries had agreed to work on a ceasefire, on Sunday. (Reuters photo) KUALA LUMPUR - Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thai acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai will come to Malaysia on Monday to discuss an escalating border conflict between the two countries, Malaysia's state news agency reported on Sunday, citing Malaysia's foreign minister.

Do you like the content of this article?