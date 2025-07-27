Evacuee slams Thai PM Paetongtarn for indifference

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra greets evacuees in Surin province on Sunday. (Photo: Ministry of Culture)

Suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has visited an evacuation centre in Surin province amid escalating tension along the border with Cambodia, where she was admonished by an evacuee who blasted the government's indifference and slow reaction.

Ms Paetongtarn visited this northeastern province on Sunday to offer moral support and distribute basic supplies to residents who have been displaced by the border skirmishes.

However, the visit was marked by public frustration over the government's handling of the conflict, with one displaced resident confronting the suspended premier for her indifference to the plight of those affected.

After arriving in Surin shortly after noon on Sunday, Ms Paetongtarn made her way to a shelter in Muang district to offer support and distribute supplies.

As she arrived at the shelter, Chayanuch Choksukudom, who was displaced from her home in Kap Choeng district along the border, approached her to express her plight.

However, upon stepping out of her vehicle, Ms Paetongtarn proceeded directly into the shelter, seemingly unaware of the woman’s presence.

An aide informed Ms Chayanuch that the premier would return to speak to her, to which she responded emotionally: “So heartless.”

Speaking to the media afterward, Ms Chayanuch expressed deep disappointment over what she perceived as the prime minister’s indifference.

“I feel so hurt by Ung Ing’s words,” she said, referring to the prime minister by her nickname.

“The government’s handling [of the border situation] is very slow. Thai people should not die in vain. Right now, the whole country is in pain.”

She urged Ms Paetongtarn to reconsider her approach.

“I want her to truly open her heart and see how much we’re suffering. We understand there are interests involved, but please, think again and act anew — for the nation and its people,” Ms Chayanuch said.

She was referring to critics' claim that the border flare-up was due to a personal dispute between her father Thaksin and Cambodian strongman Hun Sen — an accusation which the ruling Pheu Thai Party has denied.

Ms Paetongtarn has been suspended from acting as prime minister since the beginning of this month pending a court ruling on her controversial phone call with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen. She holds a concurrent cabinet position as the culture minister.