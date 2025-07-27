Thai army urges calm amid Cambodian long-range rocket talk

A Cambodian military service member stands on a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher, around 40km (24 miles) from the disputed Ta Moan Thom temple, after Thailand and Cambodia exchanged heavy artillery on Friday as their worst fighting in more than a decade stretched for a second day, in Oddar Meanchey province, Cambodia, on Friday. (Reuters photo)

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) has urged the public to remain calm following widespread reports that Cambodia may deploy long-range rocket launchers capable of striking targets within a 130-kilometre radius.

The army said there is no confirmation regarding the location or likelihood of such deployment.

Army spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree said the reports stem from unverified intelligence and there is currently no indication of any deployment or targeting of PHL-03 rocket launchers.

His remarks came in response to social media warnings issued to residents in several northeastern provinces, including Ubon Ratchathani, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Buri Ram, as well as parts of Yasothon, Roi Et, Maha Sarakham, and Nakhon Ratchasima.

Citizens were urged to stay alert and follow the news.

Border tensions have escalated in recent days. Cambodian forces on Sunday launched BM-21 rocket attacks into Thai territory, targeting civilian areas including homes and hospitals in Surin.

In response, the Royal Thai Air Force deployed F-16 and Gripen fighter jets to neutralise artillery positions near the Ta Kwai and Ta Muen Thom temple areas.