More rain forecast for northern Thailand

Listen to this article

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a warning for continued heavy rainfall across northern and northeastern provinces, including Chiang Rai, Nan, and Ubon Ratchathani. Flooding remains critical in areas like Sukhothai, where river levels are rising. Rain is expected to ease after July 29, but isolated showers will persist.

Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has warned of more rainfall amid widespread flooding in the North.

The department issued a warning that thunderstorms and scattered rain will persist across several flood-affected provinces over the next 24 hours, particularly in the North and Northeast.

Heavy rainfall is expected in Chiang Rai, Nan, Phrae, Phayao, Uttaradit, Ubon Ratchathani, Amnat Charoen, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Chanthaburi and Trat.

Based on a 15-day weather forecast to Aug 10 provided by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), heavy rain will continue until July 28 in upper Thailand, with moderate to heavy showers in several areas.

The rains may further exacerbate the flooding in parts of the North and East, especially in already inundated zones.

In the Northeast, rainfall remains likely in upper and eastern provinces including Ubon Ratchathani, Amnat Charoen, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom and Mukdahan, due to a nearby low-pressure system.

Eastern provinces Chanthaburi and Trat, positioned along the monsoon's path, will have more rain. Other regions will experience more scattered rain due to weakening southwest monsoon winds.

From July 29 onwards, rainfall is expected to drop nationwide, though isolated showers will persist.

Meanwhile in Sukhothai, the flood situation reached critical levels on Sunday. In Muang district, the Yom River measured 7.9 metres deep at the Y4 monitoring station near the provincial governor's home, with water flowing at 455 cubic metres per second.