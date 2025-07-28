Man, 61, kills five before shooting himself dead at Bangkok market

The gunman was found dead on a bench inside the market building, dressed in a black T-shirt and camouflage shorts, with a rucksack beside the body. Police recovered an ID card and a driving licence identifying the deceased as a 61-year-old man from Khong district, Nakhon Ratchasima. The name on the cards is Noi Praidaen.

Rescue workers confirmed that four market security guards and one woman vendor were shot dead. Two other women sustained injuries.

Footage captured the gunman running back toward eyewitnesses, with the bodies of the security guards lying on a road within the market compound.

The shooting occurred at 12.38pm, according to rescue workers. Police are continuing their investigation into the incident.

At 12.54pm, CCTV footage captured a woman vendor ducking inside her fish paste stall as a woman’s voice was heard saying, “He’s approaching.” Repeated gunshots followed.

The gunman, wearing a cap, was then seen approaching a stall while a woman pleaded with him not to shoot. Multiple gunshots rang out.

Moments later, another woman could be heard begging for her life, telling the gunman she knew nothing and asking to be spared.

He soon entered the fish paste stall where the vendor had been hiding. He aimed his firearm at her, but it appeared jammed. Using his left hand, he pulled the slide on the handgun before shooting the woman twice at close range, despite her desperate pleas.

He then walked out of the stall, shouting angrily, and fired a shot into the air.

Bangkok police chief Pol Lt Gen Sayam Boonsom later confirmed the gunman was Noi Praidaen, a Thai national who reportedly had an ongoing dispute with market security guards.

According to the chief, the gunman forced a taxi driver at gunpoint to take him to the market, telling the driver he intended to shoot security guards.

Upon arriving, he opened fire, killing three guards immediately before searching for another guard named Nun, whom he also shot dead.

The conflict reportedly stemmed from an incident several years ago when his vehicle was scratched while parked at the market, where his wife operated a stall.

Noi believed one of the security guards was responsible and harboured a grudge ever since. He was said to be highly protective of the car.

Police said the gunman emptied his magazine while shooting the four guards, reloaded, and then turned his weapon on vendors. He later sat on a bench in front of his wife’s stall and ended his own life.

According to Pol Lt Gen Sayam, the man had a reputation for being hot-tempered and had physically assaulted his wife when intoxicated.

“He had no criminal record but was a member of a shooting club. He legally owned a 9mm CZ Shadow pistol. Over 10 shots were fired. I confirm this was a personal dispute,” said Pol Lt Gen Sayam.

Paew, the gunman’s wife, said the grudge dated back about five years. She added that he had shown no unusual behaviour that morning, having dropped her off at the market as usual. She never imagined what would follow later that day.