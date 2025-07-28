Korat man uses mum's account to receive payments from selling porn

A 26-year-old man has been arrested for selling pornographic pictures and videos online and having his mother open a bank account to receive payments.

Police held both of them in custody after detaining the son, identified only as Watcharapong, at a condominium in Nakhon Ratchasima province and the mother, Jarin, 51, in Pichit, Pol Maj Gen Wittaya Sriprasertparp, commander of the Crime Suppression (CSD), said on Monday.

The arrest followed a report in 2020 by a victim, with the alias Mr B, about an account on X posting and selling nude pictures and videos of him and other victims on the platform.

The account was set to public, and a bank account number was provided for buyers to transfer money before receiving the full versions of explicit content, police said.

Investigators traced the financial transactions and found the account belonged to Ms Jarin. She told police her son had asked her to open it, claiming she was unaware it would be used for illegal purposes.

Mr Watcharapong explained that he was travelling abroad at the time and had asked his mother to open the account so he could receive payments from members of an online group he managed.

Police said the suspect obtained the content from underground websites. For every 10 video clips purchased, he would offer two additional clips free of charge. He reportedly earned hundreds of thousands of baht from the operation.

Both individuals were handed over to Bang Sue Police Station for further legal action, said Pol Maj Gen Wittaya.