Cambodia escalates border attacks with heavy weapons, cyber warfare: Thai military

Listen to this article

Cambodian nationals gather at Ban Laem Border Checkpoint, as they wait to cross the border to return to their home, ahead of a ceasefire talks in Malaysia on the deadly border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia that extended to a fifth day, in Chanthaburi province, Thailand, July 28, 2025. REUTERS

Cambodia has intensified its attacks along the Thai border, deploying additional troops, launching artillery strikes, and using cyber tactics, according to a report from Thailand’s Second Army Region.

The military region, which oversees the northeastern provinces, released an update on the border situation from Sunday night through noon on Monday.

It stated that Cambodia had used BM-21 multi-barrel rocket launchers to strike several locations, including Hill 677, Phu Phee, Pha Mor E-Daeng, Phra Wiharn and Phu Makhuea. Movements of PHL-03 rocket launchers were also observed at Samraong Airport in Cambodia’s Oddar Meanchey province, which borders Thailand’s Buri Ram, Si Sa Ket and Surin provinces.

In response, Thai forces returned fire at strategic targets near the Chong Bok and Chong An Ma crossings, as well as around the Ta Kwai and Ta Muen Thom temple ruins.

Heavy fighting broke out in areas around Chong An Ma, Phu Phee, and Phu Makhuea, leaving several Thai soldiers injured.

Cambodian troops have taken firm control of the Ta Kwai and Ta Muen Thom temple ruins in Surin and continue to reinforce their positions there. Additional Cambodian forces were deployed, and in some instances, reports said they mistakenly fired on each other in the Chong An Ma and Pha Mor E-Daeng areas.

The Second Army Region warned that intense clashes are expected to continue in the areas of Chong An Ma, Phu Makhuea, Phu Phee, Ta Kwai and Ta Muen Thom.

During area surveys for troop positioning, Thai soldiers also discovered Cambodian landmines.

In a further escalation, Cambodian hackers attempted to breach the computer systems of Thai government agencies, the report added.

Meanwhile, 28 Cambodian rockets struck villages in Ban Kruat district of Buri Ram and Kantharalak district of Si Sa Ket, injuring two people and killing one.

At 4.30pm on Sunday, Thailand repatriated the bodies of 12 Cambodian nationals who were killed in fighting at Phu Makhuea. The transfer was carried out on humanitarian grounds, the Second Army Region said.