Thai army condemns Cambodia for breaking ceasefire agreement

Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet, Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Thailand's acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai shake hands as they pose for photos following a press conference, on the day of mediation talks on the Thailand–Cambodia border conflict, in Putrajaya, Malaysia, on Monday. (Photo: Reuters)

The Thai army on Tuesday accused and condemned Cambodia of intentionally breaking the ceasefire agreement which took effect at midnight by firing shots at many Thai locations afterwards.

Thai army spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree said at army headquarters that after midnight Cambodia fired rounds at many areas on Thai soil.

The Royal Thai Army said in a statement that Cambodia opened fire at Thai locations in Chong An Ma, Chong Bok, Prasat Ta Kwai, Phu Makhuea and Sam Tae areas.

“That shows an intention to violate the (ceasefire) agreement and ruin a mutual trust system. The army condemns the act,” Maj Gen Winthai said.

The army spokesman said Thailand had taken retaliatory measures in accordance with its legitimate right to self-defence.

He said Thailand did not invade anywhere. It was blocking incursions and protecting its sovereignty in compliance with international rules.

Thailand complied strictly with the ceasefire agreement by ceasing firing immediately at midnight, Maj Gen Winthai said.

The spokesman also said that local military commanders from both sides were trying to arrange a discussion on Tuesday, and a meeting was rescheduled for 10am.

There were reports that regional army commanders of both sides would meet at the Chong Chom border crossing in Thailand's Surin province.