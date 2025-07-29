Thai, Cambodian generals agree to halt strikes, reinforcement until Monday

Listen to this article

Thai and Cambodian generals agreed on Tuesday to hold their fire and stop military movements along their border until next Monday, when the two defence ministers are due to meet.

Royal Thai Army spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree said Thai and Cambodian field commanders had agreed on a temporary ceasefire, to stop military mobilisation and to open communication channels for use in emergency situations.

They made the pledges during three separate border meetings, with the aim to end distrust on both sides, following the ceasefire talks and truce agreement at talks between the two prime ministers in Putrajaya, Malaysia, on Monday.

The talks on Tuesday involved the commanders of three Thai military regions.

The border meeting between 1st First Army Region commander Lt Gen Amarit Boonsuya and his Cambodian counterpart, who is in charge of Cambodia's Military Region 5, took place at the Khlong Luek checkpoint in Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo province.

Talks between 2nd Army Region leader Lt Gen Boonsin Pladklang and Lt Gen Pov Heng, the Military Region 4 chief of Cambodia, were held at the Chong Chom pass in Kap Choeng district, Surin province.

Another meeting involving VAdm Apichart Sapprasert, chief of the Chanthaburi and Trat Border Defence Command, and Cambodia’s Military Region 3 commander was held online.

The Thai and Cambodian defence ministers are due to meet at the General Border Committee gathering on Monday in Phnom Penh. The ministerial talks will be hosted by Cambodian Defence Minister Gen Tea Seiha.

Deputy Defence Minister Gen Natthapon Nakpanich is expected to represent Thailand. The government has still not appointed a new defence minister.

Maj Gen Winthai said all clashes ended before Tuesday's border meetings started at 10am. The Thai army has accused and condemned Cambodia of intentionally breaking the ceasefire agreement despite the agreement it would take effect at midnight.

Three Thai soldiers died in border clashes on Monday, bringing the death toll to 14 since the most recent border clashes erupted on Thursday.