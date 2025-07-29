Thailand’s Gripen fighters first ever to be used in actual combat

A JAS 39 Gripen fighter jet. (Photo: Royal Thai Air Force)

When the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) deployed JAS 39C/D Gripen fighter jets in strikes against Cambodia on July 26, it was the first time the Swedish built warplane had ever been used in combat

The jets were used against Cambodian artillery firing on Thai positions along their disputed border.

Two Gripen jets flew alongside Thailand's older F-16 Fighting Falcons. The mission was said to have been successful, with all aircraft returning safely to base.

The Gripen was developed by Sweden’s Saab AB under the “Smart Fighter” concept and is designed for network-centric warfare. It can seamlessly integrate with the radar systems, ground stations and other aircraft used in real-time operations.

Since first integrated into the RTAF fleet in 2011, Thailand’s Gripens had until July 26 been used exclusively for training exercises, air shows and border patrol.

The Gripen is also flown by the Czech Republic, Brazil, Hungary and South Africa, but it was the first time the jets have been used in real combat anywhere in the world.

The Gripen was chosen for its advanced technology, multi-role capability and ability to operate from short runways and small airfields - giving it agility and strategic versatility on the battlefield.