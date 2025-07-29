Thai army detains 18 Cambodian soldiers

Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree. (Bangkok Post file photo)

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) is holding 18 Cambodian soldiers who surrendered following a border clash in the Sam Tae area of Kantharalak district in Si Sa Ket province, an army spokesman said on Tuesday.

Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, the army spokesperson, said that Thailand's Second Army Region reported the detention following the fighting in the border area.

The clash began when Cambodian forces fired heavy weapons and mortars into Thai territory. The Thai military responded by deploying special cavalry units to counter-attack and clear Cambodian positions.

During the operation, some Cambodian soldiers surrendered without showing any threatening behavior toward Thai forces. The unit disarmed and detained them following proper procedures in accordance with international humanitarian principles.

The 18 detainees included one sub-lieutenant, two sergeant majors second class, 12 sergeants, two corporals and one private. One soldier, Sgt Mom Ridthi, was wounded by gunfire in the right hip and left arm and was taken for surgery.

Two Cambodian soldiers were found dead in the area.

All detainees are currently held at a secure facility under the Second Army Region, where they are provided with basic care, including clothing, food, drinking water, and medical treatment as needed. They are being treated according to international military standards and humanitarian principles.

The relevant procedures will be followed moving forward.

Thailand will return the bodies of the deceased according to international standards for handling war dead with dignity.