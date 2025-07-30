Schools wary after 5 kids left dead

Listen to this article

Koon Kantho, 68, holds pictures from her house destroyed during Cambodia's artillery attacks, in Sisaket province, Thailand, July 29, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

Public Health Ministry Spokesman Dr Varoth Chotpitayasunondh reported that the border clashes have led to 15 civilian deaths and injured 53 others.

Among the dead, five were reported to be local students.

The ministry also reported that 20 hospitals have been affected, 13 of them have closed, while 7 of them are partially closed.

Another 175 subdistrict-level medical centres have also been impacted.

Dr Varoth also reported that as of now, 548 of 1,221 public health response teams were in operation. Those included the Medical Emergency Response Teams (MERT), the Mini MERTs, and other related teams, he added.

In mental health services, 21,007 people have received mental health screening with the Mental Health Crisis Response Teams (MCATT).

Of those, 293 were diagnosed with having high stress, while 41 reported being at risk of suicide, said Dr Varoth.

Meanwhile, the Royal Thai Army (RTA) reported that three soldiers were killed during attacks on Monday.

They were named as SM1 Theerayuth Sijuijai of the 3rd Infantry Regiment, SM Apirom Songput of the 8th Infantry Regiment, and Private Theerayuth Krajangthong of the 2nd Antiaircraft Artillery Battalion.

As of Tuesday, the number of casualties among military personnel stood at 14 since the fighting broke out on July 24.

The troops remain cautious after the ceasefire was imposed.

The use of weaponry has also subsided in areas under the control of the 2nd Army Region, according to the RTA.

Meanwhile, effects on schools and students have been reported.

Acting Sub Lt Thanu Wongjinda, secretary-general of the Office of the Basic Education Commission (Obec), said that the Obec was now drafting a learning plan for students in the disputed areas, as per concerns by Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn.

The plan will be based on the learning method used during the Covid-19 pandemic. Obec is set to apply five "on" methods for students on the border.

According to Acting Sub Lt Thanu, the schools in a safer location can operate classrooms "on-site" if the situation returns to normal.

The school can opt for an "on-air" classroom through the DLTV system, an "online" class, or an "on-demand" class through a mobile application.

Students can opt for the "on-hand" lesson sheets from their schools.