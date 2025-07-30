Cambodian general 'dies during clash'

Cambodian general Srey Duk, a close confidant of former Cambodian prime minister Hun Sen, has reportedly been killed during the recent Thai-Cambodian border clashes.

A Second Army Region source on Tuesday confirmed the death of Gen Srey Duk, deputy commander of the Royal Cambodian Army and commander of Cambodia's 3rd Support Division, during one such skirmish.

Gen Srey Duk had engaged in bilateral talks with Maj Gen Sompop Paravej, commander of Thailand's Suranaree task force, regarding encroachments in the disputed border area near Chong Bok in Ubon Ratchathani.

These discussions, aimed at de-escalating the tension, led to the backfilling of trenches and the withdrawal of some troops from the zone on June 8.

The general was involved in an earlier conflict at the Preah Vihear temple, a World Heritage Site, in 2011.

Jakrapob Penkair, adviser to the secretary-general of the Thai prime minister, took to Facebook in response to the death of Gen Srey Duk.

"Let this be recorded before it is forgotten that Gen Srey, who died in the Thai counterattack, was the instigator of this bloodshed between the two countries," he posted.

"It was his wife who organised a musical performance at the Tri Muk Pavilion -- located in the disputed Emerald Triangle area -- that crossed into the overlapping border zone."

The action of the general's wife led to the warnings from Thai military officials, said Mr Jakrapob.

Instead, Gen Srey Duk reacted with hostility, initiating provocations that included the digging of trenches in restricted Thai territory, showing a premeditated Cambodian plan to provoke and escalate tension, Mr Jakrapob added.