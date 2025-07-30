Army condemns Cambodia for repeatedly breaking ceasefire agreement

Listen to this article

Maj Gen Weerayuth Raksilp, deputy commander of the Second Army Region, visits the 11th Infantry Battalion at the Suranaree Task Force in Phu Makua area in Kantharalak district of Si Sa Ket in early June 2025. (Photo: Second Army Region)

The spokesman of the Royal Thai Army has denounced Cambodia for repeatedly breaking the Thai-Cambodian ceasefire agreement reached early this week.

Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, spokesman for the army, told the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand that a Cambodian attack with rifles and hand grenades happened in Phu Makua in Thailand's northeastern province of Si Sa Ket at about 9pm on Tuesday.

“The use of weapons was inappropriate because it is a time of ceasefire and a period that we must have mutual trust. The army must condemn this kind of action. This is the second time for the use of weapons during the ceasefire agreement,” the spokesman said.

“Cambodia has not observed the agreed rule,” Maj Gen Winthai said.

The army spokesman also said that Thai forces remained along the border for surveillance and did not use their weapons.

He denied the rumour that drones were used to attack Wing 21 in nearby Ubon Ratchathani province. The spokesman said that some roof tiles were blown off by strong winds.

Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said via the Facebook page of Government House on Wednesday morning that Cambodian troops fired rifles and threw hand grenades at Thai soldiers in Phu Makua.

The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated on Wednesday that Cambodian attacks in Phu Makua continued until Wednesday morning and they happened after both countries’ ceasefire agreement had taken effect at midnight on Monday night.

“Such an act of aggression constitutes once again a clear violation of the ceasefire agreement by Cambodian forces and their apparent lack of good faith,” the ministry said.

“Thailand reiterates its full commitment to the ceasefire and the peaceful resolution of the current situation and strongly calls on Cambodia to immediately cease all violations and return to full compliance with the said ceasefire agreement,” it said.