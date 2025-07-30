Shooting at southern Thai festival leaves 2 dead

Listen to this article

Screenshots from a video taken during the incident show festival-goers (left) running from gunshots and the gunman (blue shirt at right) engaged in a fight. (Photo: Nujaree Rakrun)

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT - A second victim has died from injuries sustained in a shooting rampage at the Kam Lon Festival in Lansaka district of this southern province late Tuesday night.

Seven other people were wounded in the incident that occurred during the third annual Kam Lon Festival in tambon Kam Lon.

Witnesses said the incident began when the gunman, identified as “Ek Wangsai”, 41, got into a fight with Wannit “Lawyer Aong” Kanchanaphairote. When bystanders attempted to intervene, Ek opened fire indiscriminately, they said.

Chatree Markkarach, 53, one of the festival organisers, was fatally shot in the throat while trying to break up the altercation. The identity of the second fatality was not immediately available.

Video captured by festival-goers showed the sequence of events, with Ek firing approximately 10 rounds after the initial confrontation. Emergency responders from the Sawang Tham Khiri Rescue Unit transported victims to hospital.

Mr Wannit, 42, was reported to be in critical condition at Maharaj Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital. Another five men and a woman were also wounded.

Pol Col Praphat Srisangkajorn, superintendent of the Lansaka police station, said the gunman had recently completed a prison sentence for firearms and narcotics offences, and had a history of causing trouble when intoxicated.

Following the shooting, the suspect attempted to flee but was apprehended by police before angry residents could assault him. He sustained injuries during the arrest and is currently receiving medical treatment under police custody.