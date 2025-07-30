Mae Sot flooded again after persistent rain

Rim Moei market under water for second time this month

The Rim Moei market in Mae Sot is again flooded on Wednesday after continuous heavy rain caused the Moei River to overflow. (Photo: Facebook จังหวัด ตาก)

Mae Sot district in Tak province was flooded for the second time this month on Wednesday as the rain-swollen Moei River overflowed into riverside communities and, once again, Rim Moei market.

Teams organised by local authorities and military units were assisting affected residents.

At 10am, floodwater surged into several villages in tambon Tha Sai Luat, with the river rising more than two metres above its banks.

Rim Moei market, which was submerged on July 24–25 and had undergone extensive cleaning, was again flooded, with significant disruption and damage.

Officials said the flooding was caused by persistent rain in upstream areas, particularly in Phop Phra district. A large volume of runoff flowed into the Moei River, which rose rapidly.

More than 200 households along both sides of the river and in low-lying zones were affected. Many families had no option but to evacuate.

Tha Sai Luat municipal officials were working with the army's Rachamanu task force, local administrators and disaster response units to provide emergency relief, safe evacuation where needed and the distribution of food and drinking water.

The Provincial Electricity Authority cut power in some flooded zones to ensure public safety. Schools in affected areas have suspended classes until the situation improves.

(Photo: Facebook จังหวัด ตาก)