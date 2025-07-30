Cambodian shamans' ritual targets Thai army commander

Listen to this article

A still from the video of Cambodian shamans performing a deadly ritual wishing the Thai 2nd Army commander an early death. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA - A video showing Cambodian shamans performing a death-dealing ritual directed at an image of the commander of Thailand's 2nd Army Region, Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, has gone viral on social media platforms.

(Video: WorkpointNews23)

The video was posted by Cambodian spiritualists. It shows participants performing an elaborate ceremony involving symbolic violence directed against a photograph of the Thai general.

The chanting calls for the general's early death.

The ritual begins with traditional music and dancing before a man dressed in white robes, with participants performing a ritual in front of a large image of the 2nd Army commander. The trident-wielder finally makes stabbing motions at the photograph.

Another individual holding a riualistic object follows a similar pattern, dancing ritually before striking the image. Several other shamans then take turns performing symbolic attacks on the photograph.

The ceremony continues with an elderly shaman in red robes using a chakram to slash at the image.

The ritual ends with the photograph of Lt Gen Boonsin being set on fire.

On Monday, Gen Boonsin assured people he was very much alive after being targeted by fake news report claiming he had been killed. He responded that he was still alive and well, and on the front line.