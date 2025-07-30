Bomb injures 6 police, civilian in Narathiwat

A roadside bomb detonated in Narathiwat’s Sungai Padi district injured six police officers and one civilian on Wednesday morning.

The explosion occurred around 8am on a road in Ban Jue Rae, tambon Sako. The attack targeted a police motorcycle patrol protecting local teachers.

Two police officers and a passing civilian sustained shrapnel wounds. Four other police suffered minor injuries such as chest tightness, ear ringing and abrasions.

Those seriously injured were identified as Pol Sen Sgt Maj Masaki Mamu and Pol Sen Sgt Maj Jira Julani and Marodee Samae, a local resident. All the injured were taken to Sungai Padi Hospital.

Authorities blamed the attack on separatist insurgents.

Civilians were advised the avoid the area until it is properly cleared and report any suspicious individuals or objects to authorities via the 1341 or 191 hotlines.

