Some evacuees return home amidst fragile border truce

BAN KRUAT, Buri Ram: Some vendors who were evacuated returned home to Ban Kruat, near the border in Buri Ram, and resumed selling on Wednesday, after spending a week in shelters with no income. (Photo: Surachai Piraksa)

Some Thai evacuees returned to their homes near the Cambodian border on Wednesday despite the fragility of the agreed truce, worried about their property and needing to make a living

Others preferred to remain in the shelters, waiting for an assurance it is safe to return.

The Thai and Cambodian prime ministers agreed up on a ceasefire from midnight Tuesday at talks in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Monday, but Cambodian troops have since breached it several times, drawing a swift Thai response.

The Thai government has not confirmed it is safe for evacuees to return home and has advised them to remain in the shelters.

In Buri Ram, however, some civilians have now returned to Ban Kruat border district, having left their homes last week after Cambodian troops opened fire on July 24.

“I am still worried about the situation, not knowing if Cambodia will break the pact again, but I need to take care of my home and my pets,” Narathip Inthasen said after he and his wife returned home.

“My parents-in-law are still in a shelter, waiting for an assurance of their safety,” he said. “We remain ready to evacuate again if the clashes resume.”

Pasat Saeyang, a grilled-chicken seller, said he had returned and reopened his shop after a week with no income.

“My six-year-old and my four-year-old are still in a shelter,” he said. “I want a true ceasefire, so we can come back, resume our normal lives and make a living.”

A security team monitoring the situation in the area said they had heard no reports of fresh gunfire, but remained on guard and were keeping the goverment fully informed of the situation on the border and of the civilians' welfare. (continues below)

A mental health crisis team talks to an elderly evacuee at a shelter in Nakhon Ratchasima. (Prasit Tangprasert)

At a shelter in Nakhon Ratchasima, a mental health crisis team talked with evacuees on Tuesday, assessing their mental condition. The team reported most of them were well but had the same desire to go back home.

A Buri Ram native, Gerd Thaisong, said his family had been at the shelter for three nights and four days. “Living here is fine, there are sufficient supplies. But having learned of the ceasefire agreement, I want to go home,” she said, but would wait until the government said it was safe to do so.

Nakhon Ratchasima governor Chaiwat Chuenkosum said he had inspected hotels in the province, ensuring they were ready to shelter more people if needed.