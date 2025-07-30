Man shot on way to work in Samut Prakan

Rescuers tend to a man who was seriously injured in a shooting and managed to ride his motorbike to a bus stop before collapsing, in Bang Phli district of Samut Prakan on Wednesday. (Photo: Facebook ข่าวสารเมืองปราการ v2)

A 25-year-old man was seriously injured after being shot multiple times while riding his motorcycle to work on Wednesday morning in Bang Phli district of Samut Prakan.

The attacker fled the scene on a motorcycle, and police are now reviewing CCTV video to track him down.

The shooting took place near a bus stop on Bang Na-Trat Road Km 6 outbound, in Bang Kaeo subdistrict. Rescue workers and paramedics arrived to find the victim, Phumin Thienyut, suffering from gunshot wounds to his right shoulder and abdomen. He was rushed to Princ Suvarnabhumi Hospital and is now in stable condition.

CCTV footage showed Mr Phumin arriving at the bus stop at 7.04am on a white motorcycle, wearing an orange long-sleeved jacket and a full-face helmet. Moments later, he collapsed to the ground and called for help from passers-by.

Mr Phumin said he was riding from his home in Bang Na-Trat Soi 39 to a warehouse job in Chaloem Phrakiat Soi 28 when the gunman began following him on a motorcycle and opened fire. He managed to ride to the bus stop before collapsing.

The victim is currently on academic leave from Rajamangala University of Technology Tawan-ok, Uthenthawai Campus as he is preparing to undertake military service.

Police investigators from the Bang Kaeo station are examining video from nearby security cameras to identify the suspect and trace his escape route. So far, no eyewitnesses have come forward, and the victim has not been able to provide a detailed account of the attacker.