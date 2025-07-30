Retailer Studio 7 fires employee for stealing customer data

Listen to this article

This capture from security camera footage from Studio 7 Central Phuket allegedly shows an employee stealing customer data. (Photo: Rose To Universe Facebook Page)

Mobile phone retailer Studio 7 has issued a public apology after an employee at its Central Phuket branch was found to have stolen and leaked a customer's personal photos and data.

The company said it has also filed a police complaint against its former employee.

The data theft was revealed on Tuesday and sparked widespread outrage online.

Facebook page Rose To Universe reported that a female customer who recently purchased a phone at the Studio 7 Central Phuket store had her private data accessed and shared without her consent.

The photos were allegedly circulated in a Telegram group, prompting multiple victims to consider legal action.

The same Facebook page also said the victims had yet to receive justice and alleged they had been intimidated. It was further suspected the perpetrator may be backed by a local influential figure.

Wichit police said later on Wednesday they had arrested the suspect on charges of importing obscene data into a computer system accessible to the public.