Nine die in Suphan Buri fireworks inferno

The scene after the explosion at a fireworks factory in Muang district, Suphan Buri, on Wednesday. (Photo: Public Relations Department)

SUPHAN BURI - A fireworks explosion killed nine people and injured another in Muang district late Wednesday morning.

The deadly explosion occurred at a house where fireworks were being produced in Ban Pho Tha Sai, tambon Ban Pho, about 11am.

Police said nine people died in the explosion. Another person was injured and was rushed to hospital. All were Thai women. One dead victim was eight-month pregnant.

The explosion destroyed two houses and a car.

Local officials set up an aid centre at Wat Pho Tha Sai in tambon Ban Pho.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

Suphan Buri was also the site of a fireworks factory explosion in January 2024 in which 23 people were killed. A few months before that, a huge blast at a fireworks warehouse in Narathiwat killed 12 people.

The Ministry of Industry said in January last year that it would look to amend laws on setting up fireworks factories.