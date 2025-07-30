Air force tracks suspect drones in Ubon Ratchathani

Aviation regulator bans all drones in several high-risk provinces because of security concerns

Listen to this article

A Royal Thai Air Force unmanned aerial vehicle is equipped with an M4 automatic rifle to enhance the drone’s capabilities beyond reconnaissance and detection. (File photo: Royal Thai Air Force)

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) is investigating unknown drones detected flying near Wing 21 in Ubon Ratchathani, confirming there was no attack from them.

An initial inspection report showed the drones had no cameras or other modifications, ACM Punpakdee Pattanakul, the air force commander, said on Wednesday.

He said other drone activity had been detected in many areas of Bangkok, but details were still not known. They might be harmless civilian models, the commander added.

Because of the security risks arising from current Thai-Cambodian border tensions, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has banned drones in a number of provinces.

The ban covers Buri Ram, Chai Nat, Chanthaburi, Lop Buri, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Sawan, Phetchabun, Phichit, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Si Sa Ket, Surin, Trat and Ubon Ratchathani.

The CAAT also prohibits drones within a radius of nine kilometres or five nautical miles from airports and temporary landing strips. Violators face punishment of up to one year in prison and/or up to 40,000 baht in fines.