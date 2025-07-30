SIGN IN Subscribe
Thais working in Cambodia's Poipet opt to stay after ceasefire
Thailand
General

Police warn of scam sites soliciting border-war donations

PUBLISHED : 30 Jul 2025 at 17:06

NEWSPAPER SECTION: News

WRITER: Online Reporters

Cybercrime police led by commander Pol Lt Gen Trairong Phiwphan visit a shelter in Sa Kaeo on Monday. (Photo: Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau)
About a thousand Thais working at casinos and call centres in  Poipet who had expressed a wish to return home changed their minds and went back to work after learning about the ceasefire agreement, according to cybercrime police. 

Scam gangs were believed operating as usual, unaffected by the fighting between Thai and Cambodian troops on the border, the commander of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB), Pol Lt Gen Trairong Phiwphan, said on Wednesday.

Checkpoint records in Sa Kaeo province show about 1,000 Thais crossed back from Cambodia on July 26,  he said.

Some were found to be involved in one or more of about 800 scam cases, and were being prosecuted, Pol Lt Gen Trairong said.

On July 27, the CCIB was informed of another 1,000 Thai workers desiring to return to Thailand. However, after the announcement of a ceasefire from midnight Tuesday, only 74 of them returned. The rest seem to have changed their minds and continued working in the casino township of Poipet. 

Pol Lt Gen Trairong also warned people intending to donate to border operations and shelters to beware of scams. No government agencies had opened for donations.

Cybercrime investigators were watching and would immediately take down every scam donation site they detected or learned about. Pol Maj Gen Trairong said.

