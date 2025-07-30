Events planned for Queen Sirikit’s birthday

Listen to this article

Government officials take part in a candle-lighting ceremony to offer blessings on the birthday of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother, at Sanam Luang in Bangkok on Aug 12, 2023. (Bangkok Post File Photo)

The government will host a series of religious ceremonies and volunteer activities to celebrate the 93rd birthday of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother on Aug 12.

A religious ceremony featuring Buddhist chanting and almsgiving to 194 monks will be held at Sanam Luang in Bangkok at 7.30am on Aug 12. The event will be presided over by acting prime minister Phumtham Wechayachai, said Yupha Taweewattanakitborvon, permanent secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office.

Other ceremonies will take place at city halls or other suitable venues in the provinces, while Thai embassies and consulates abroad will organise observances as deemed appropriate, he said.

On the same day, at 5.30pm and 7.19pm, ceremonies will be held to present royal offerings and light candles in honour of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother at Sanam Luang. These will also be led by the acting prime minister, with similar events set to be held in the provinces and at overseas diplomatic missions.

On Aug 13 at 8am, a formal procession will deliver the offerings from Sanam Luang to Chitralada Palace, led by the Ministry of Defence.

Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother has appointed the Principal Private Secretary to His Majesty the King to receive the offerings on Queen Sirikit’s behalf, he added.

Throughout August, the government invites the public, to participate in Jitr Arsa volunteer service and charitable activities held to honour the Queen Mother.

Government agencies and households are encouraged to display Her Majesty’s portrait alongside Thai national flags and royal insignia flags, decorate their premises with blue and white drapery, symbolising loyalty and reverence, and sign birthday messages via government websites and social media between Aug 1 and 15.