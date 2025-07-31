Mental distress cases mount on border conflict

Her Royal Highness Princess Chulabhorn Krom Phra Srisavangavadhana visits the Royal Mobile Medical Unit from Chulabhorn Hospital and meets residents at a temporary shelter in Surin province. 2nd Army Region

The Ministry of Public Health has reported a surge in psychological distress among civilians affected by the border conflict, with nearly 200,000 people now living in temporary shelters across seven border provinces.

Ministry spokeswoman Trichada Srithada said 21,430 people in the border provinces of Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket, Surin, Buri Ram, Trat, Sa Kaeo, and Chanthaburi have undergone mental health screening by mental health crisis assessment and treatment teams (MCATT) and various other professionals.

Of those, 600 were found to be experiencing high levels of stress and 142 others were identified as being at risk of suicide. They have all received care and counselling.

A total of 767 shelters have been opened to take displaced residents across the provinces and so far 193,292 people have sought refuge there.

Ms Trichada said 744 patients have been evacuated due to the conflict and transferred to 35 hospitals.

Of the 20 hospitals directly affected by the clashes, 11 have been forced to shut down.

They are Nam Khun, Nam Yuen, Nachaluay, Kanthararom, Phu Sing, Kap Choeng, Phanom Dong Rak, Prasat, Ban Kruat, Chalerm Phra Kiat, and Lahansai hospitals. The other facilities still offer emergency services.

Also, 144 tambon-level hospitals have been affected by the conflict, with 140 closed and the rest operating at limited capacity.

Phanom Dong Rak Hospital in Surin has been damaged in multiple areas by rocket attacks. The initial repair costs are estimated at over one million baht.

Civilian casualties from the conflict stand at 53, including 15 deaths and 38 injuries. Of the injured, 11 remain hospitalised, eight in critical condition.

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin expressed concern for the wellbeing of those affected and extended his appreciation to frontline medical workers, Ms Trichada said.

The minister last week condemned Cambodia for the hospital attack, saying it was a gross violation of human rights and of the Fourth Geneva Convention (1949), which protects civilian hospitals during armed conflict.

Ministry spokesman Warot Chotiphitthayasunon said 1,168 medical teams have been dispatched, including mini-medical emergency response teams (Mini Mert) and MCATTs.