DoE launches digital docs system for migrant workers

The Department of Employment (DoE) has unveiled a revamped digital system for processing migrant workers' employment permits, marking a major step toward modernisation.

DoE director-general Somchai Morakotsriwan on Wednesday launched the outsourcing service project at a press briefing, attended by the Ministry of Labour, foreign embassies, government agencies, and the private sector.

The project aims to modernise and streamline work permit services for foreign workers in Thailand.

Mr Somchai said the initiative is part of the department's efforts to adapt to evolving labour dynamics both domestically and internationally. It enables the private sector to contribute to delivering more efficient, transparent, and cost-effective services while reducing bureaucratic burdens for the public.

He added the project will be carried out under strict government oversight to ensure good governance and the protection of labour rights.

Mr Somchai said the initiative supports Thailand's 20-Year National Strategy and the government's digital transformation policy, which promotes modernisation and improved public service delivery.

Under the system, the private sector will handle key responsibilities such as accepting applications, notifying authorities of employment, and producing work permits.

A core feature of the project is its fully digitalised platform. Users can register online, submit work permit applications 24/7, pay application fees, and track progress in real time.

Once approved, applicants can schedule appointments at their preferred service centres and collect their work permits in person.

Identity verification will be conducted using biometric technologies, including fingerprint and iris scans, to ensure accuracy and security. The service is scheduled to begin operations on Sept 1.

The DoE will establish 40 work permit service centres nationwide -- seven in Bangkok and 33 in other provinces -- along with eight mobile units.