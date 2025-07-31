Hackers 'not causing damage'

Prasert Jantararuangtong (photo: Government House)

Thailand has remained unscathed by Cambodian hackers despite their best efforts, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Economy and Society (DES) Prasert Jantararuangtong said.

The country has not suffered any damage from recent cyberattacks, despite a wave of disinformation originating from Cambodia, referred to as Information Operations (IO), he added.

Mr Prasert said the Anti-Fake News Centre under the DES Ministry remains on 24-hour alert to monitor and counter fake news -- particularly relating to border tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

"We are working closely with military security agencies to monitor the situation. I urge the public to rely on official government sources for accurate information," he said.

Regarding potential cyber intrusions into government systems, Mr Prasert acknowledged that hacking attempts have been made, including distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks aimed at flooding systems with spam traffic.

"There is no evidence that any of our systems have been compromised," he confirmed.

"Most of the activity has been limited to the spread of fake news, which we are actively blocking. I have instructed the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) to remain vigilant and to coordinate closely with the National Security Council (NSC)."

He added that the government is working to block harmful information channels used by hostile actors. "We want to assure the public that the government is committed to ensuring access to accurate and verified information," he said.

Mr Prasert's remarks followed reports of a surge in Cambodian IO campaigns following the July 23 clashes along the Thai-Cambodian border. Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub, speaking as a member of the Border Incident Management Committee (BIMC), earlier revealed that more than 500 million DDoS attacks had been recorded within a 24-hour period, targeting government and military digital infrastructure.