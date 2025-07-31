Newborn surgery receives big boost

The Queen Sirikit National Institute of Child Health can now perform advanced minimally invasive surgery for newborns, says the Department of Medical Services (DoMS).

The DoMS, through the institute, has introduced innovations in neonatal surgery, enhancing efficiency, precision, and safety using advanced minimally invasive techniques, said Thanin Wechapinan, a DoMS deputy director-general.

The institute serves as a national centre for paediatric surgery, performing some 1,500 operations a year --most of which are for congenital conditions.

It incorporated advanced technology such as Indocyanine Green (ICG) fluorescence imaging, improving the precision and safety of procedures performed by paediatric surgeons, he said.

The technology not only enhances clinical outcomes but also plays a critical role in training paediatric surgery residents and operating room nurses nationwide, sharing vital knowledge in minimally invasive techniques.

Dr Arkom Chaiwerawattana, director of the institute, said minimally invasive surgery for older children began at the institute in 1997 using 15-millimetre instruments.

As tools became smaller, the team was able to operate on younger patients using 5mm instruments starting in 2012, and eventually on newborns using 3mm tools from 2014.

The institute was the first in Thailand to introduce endoscopic surgery for correcting congenital anomalies in newborns, including thoracoscopic and laparoscopic procedures for conditions such as congenital diaphragmatic hernia, oesophageal atresia, duodenal atresia, anorectal malformations, and choledochal cysts.

Dr Wannisa Poocharoen, a senior paediatric surgeon at the institute, said more than 1,000 paediatric patients have undergone endoscopic surgeries at the facility -- making it the highest-volume centre in Thailand.

With over 25 years of experience, the institute has further advanced to Single Incision Laparoscopic Surgery (SILS), combining this technique with ICG fluorescence imaging to enhance anatomical visualisation. The approach reduces surgical wound size, minimises post-operative pain, shortens hospital stays and parental work absence, and leaves virtually no long-term scarring -- greatly improving the quality of life for both patients and their families.