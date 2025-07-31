Govt told to improve diplomacy

The government should invite the ambassadors of Malaysia, the United States, and China for talks in response to Cambodia's breach of a ceasefire agreement, Rangsiman Rome, a list MP and deputy leader of the People's Party, urged yesterday.

"The first step is achieving a real ceasefire," he said. "If Cambodia continues to disregard it, Thailand should begin consultations with Malaysia, the US and China. If we don't bring them to the table now, the talks in Malaysia will be meaningless and our condemnation letters will not be enough.

"Cambodia tells countries it was Thailand who breached the ceasefire," Mr Rangsiman said. "They are bringing diplomats to the area. At the very least, Thailand must show the world it was Cambodia who violated the agreement first. This would tell the world Thailand does not bully Cambodia."

Credible information and third-party verification were essential, as external observers would not easily determine which side fired the first shot.

A systematic compilation of evidence of Cambodia's behaviour, he said, would strengthen Thailand's position as Cambodia attempts to discredit Thailand and draw it into proceedings at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

"If you want to show the world that bilateral mechanisms work, you must also let the world see that Cambodia aims to derail such frameworks to achieve its own objectives," Mr Rangsiman said. "And we must admit that our government is lagging behind in communications. If we do not do more, we risk losing the narrative."

Mr Rangsiman said government communication was poor. "In a situation like this ... the public is desperate to know what the government plans to do about the ceasefire violation. Failure to communicate in a timely and transparent manner only deepens public mistrust."