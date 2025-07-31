Pro-cannabis group wants Somsak axed

Listen to this article

Somsak Thepsuthin

A cannabis policy advocacy group, Writing Thailand's Cannabis Future Network, submitted a petition to the Government Complaints Centre at the Prime Minister's Office on Wednesday, calling for the dismissal of Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin.

The group claimed that Mr Somsak's crackdown on marijuana favoured certain cannabis business groups while causing widespread harm across the industry.

The petition referred to the Notification of the Ministry of Public Health on Controlled Herbs (Cannabis), which the group said marked a major departure from previous regulations in effect since 2022. For example, the new notification removed protections for vulnerable groups such as youth, effectively making cannabis more accessible to them -- despite claims that a medical certificate would still be required.

The regulation also introduced new standards for cannabis cultivation and distribution without clearly informing the public. Under the new rules, cannabis must come from sources certified by the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine, yet no official certification standard has been announced.

The regulation was enforced immediately without a grace period, leaving nearly 20,000 licensed producers unable to sell their products through the existing system. This abrupt change, the group said, has caused millions of baht in financial losses.

The network also criticised the opaque implementation of the GACP (Good Agricultural and Collection Practices) standard, which they claim was applied selectively. Only certain groups were trained and certified, resulting in discriminatory practices that allowed a limited number of businesses to continue operating.

The group accused Mr Somsak of violating the ethical code for politicians, citing alleged misconduct such as disregarding principles of justice, repeatedly meeting with specific cannabis business groups, withholding key information on licensing standards, and fostering division among licensed operators by favouring some.

"The network and members of the cannabis community urge the PM to consider replacing the minister by appointing someone with knowledge, competence, and a commitment to good governance -- to restore public trust and end the harm to cannabis entrepreneurs," the group said.