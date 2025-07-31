Thai army rangers rescued after 6 days cut off in jungle

A still from a video showing a successful search and rescue operation by the Third Aviation Battalion. (Photo: Royal Thai Army)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA - Nineteen army rangers on a reconnaissance mission spent six days cut off in deep jungle before being successfully rescued, the Royal Thai Army has revealed.

The army on Wednesday released a video of the search and rescue operation by the Third Aviation Battalion, which recovered the 19 frontline rangers on Tuesday.

According to the army, the rangers had set out on July 23 with orders to verify a Cambodian BM-21 artillery position. The following day, Thai and Cambodian forces began trading fire and the rangers’ unit lost contact with them.

Fighting over the following five days made mounting a rescue operation highly risky, but on Tuesday after the ceasefire was announced, a Bell 212 helicopter was able to conduct three sorties to locate and evacuate all 19 soldiers.

The army said the men where exhausted, lightly injured and had survived nearly six days without support. Without an airlift, it would have taken days more to walk out through difficult terrain and unpredictable weather.

The mission received widespread public praise for the bravery and sacrifice of the troops. The 2nd Army Region Command also acknowledged the joint efforts of the military, border police, medical teams and volunteers protecting the nation.