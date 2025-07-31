Thai army defends handling of Cambodian prisoners

Listen to this article

Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang (right), commander of the 2nd Army Region, holds talks with Gen Datuk Mohammad Nizam Jaffar, Chief of Defence Forces of Malaysia, on July 29. (Photo: Royal Thai Army)

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) has rejected Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet’s call to immediately repatriate all detained Cambodian soldiers, insisting that all legal proceedings must be completed before they are returned to their home country.

Thai authorities are treating all detained Cambodian soldiers in accordance with international legal standards, Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, the RTA spokesman, said on Thursday.

He was responding to a statement issued by Hun Manet, who wrote on social media: “There is a question as to why the Royal Government of Cambodia did not immediately release information regarding the Cambodian forces that were captured by the Thai army after the ceasefire?

“I would like to emphasise that since the fighting broke out on July 24, caring for the lives of our forces, as well as those of the Cambodian people living in the fighting zones, has been the highest priority of the Royal Government,” said Hun Manet.

He then asked the Thai army to send all detained Cambodian soldiers back to Cambodia as soon as possible.

The army is holding 18 Cambodian soldiers who surrendered following a clash in the Sam Tae area of Kantharalak district in Si Sa Ket province on July 29, according to Maj Gen Winthai.

The clash began when Cambodian forces fired heavy weapons and mortars into Thai territory. The Thai military responded by deploying special cavalry units to counter-attack and clear Cambodian positions.

During the operation, 20 Cambodian soldiers surrendered after running out of ammunition. They did not show any threatening behaviour toward Thai forces, said the spokesman.

The Thai unit disarmed and detained them following proper procedures in accordance with international humanitarian principles, said the spokesman.

Two of the Cambodian soldiers, who had sustained injuries during the clash, have been transferred to Fort Weerawatyothin Hospital in nearby Surin province for medical treatment.

All of the detainees are being prosecuted for illegal entry under Thai immigration law, according to the army operations centre.

Mental health specialists have also been called in to assess their psychological condition, believed to have been affected by prolonged combat exposure.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives seized during the operation have been handed over to ordnance officers for inspection and documentation. The explosives will be destroyed while the remaining items will be retained as evidence for legal proceedings.