Cambodian reinforcement efforts continuing, says Thai army

More suspicious drones believed to be spying on Thai military near border

Listen to this article

Guards carefully screen visitors to the headquarters of the 2nd Army Region in Nakhon Ratchasima province on Thursday. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

Cambodia is continuing to reinforce its troops along the border with Thailand and suspicious drones are spying on Thai military units in border provinces, according to the 2nd Army Region.

The regional army command said on Thursday morning that Cambodia had increased and strengthened its forces along the border.

Unidentified drones, it added, have been deployed in many areas including: Chong Aan Mah crossing in Nam Yuen district of Ubon Ratchathani; Phu Makua, Satta Som, Prasat Don Tuan and Phu Phee in Kantharalak district of Si Sa Ket; Chong Chom in Kap Choeng district of Surin; and Chong Sai Taku in Ban Kruat district of Buri Ram.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand on Thursday announced a nationwide ban on civilian drones. ACM Manat Chavanaprayoon, the CAAT director, said the move represented an expansion of the ban that began on Wednesday in high-risk provinces where drones could threaten national security.

The 2nd Army Region also reported that it had detained 20 Cambodian troops who surrendered at the Chong Sam Tae crossing in Kantharalak district of Si Sa Ket after they ran out of ammunition.

It said the soldiers were being prosecuted for illegal entry into Thailand. Two of them were injured and admitted to Fort Weerawatyothin Hospital in Surin.