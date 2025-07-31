House committee condemns Cambodian violations of international rules

Listen to this article

The House Committee on Legal Affairs, Justice and Human Rights, led by its chairman Kamolsak Leewamoh, has accused Cambodia of violating international treaties amid tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border. (Photo: Secretariat of the House of Representatives public relations office)

The House Committee on Legal Affairs, Justice and Human Rights has issued a strong condemnation of Cambodia, accusing it of violating international treaties amid tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border that claimed many lives of civilians and troops.

Committee chairman Kamolsak Leewamoh, a Prachachat MP for Narathiwat province joined members on Thursday at a press conference to express deep regret over the intensifying violence along the border and extended condolences to all those affected, including families of soldiers and civilians.

Mr Kamolsak said the panel, which is duty-bound to monitor Thailand’s compliance with the rule of law and international obligations, saw fit to document and respond to violations that undermine peace, stability and fundamental human rights.

On July 23, a Thai soldier was critically injured when a landmine exploded in Nam Yuen district of Ubon Ratchathani province — an act deemed a violation of the Ottawa Convention, to which Cambodia and Thailand are signatories, said the panel chairman.

The following day, a Cambodian drone reportedly entered Thai airspace near the Ta Muen Thom ruins in Phanom Dongrak district of Surin province before Cambodian forces opened fire on a Thai military base at about 6pm, escalating the situation rapidly.

The following morning, Cambodian forces launched BM-21 rockets into civilian bases in Kap Choeng district of Surin, causing many injuries. Worse still, continued shelling targeted residential zones and civilian infrastructure across several provinces, including Buri Ram, Surin, Ubon Ratchathani and Si Sa Ket in the lower Northeast of Thailand.

Among the damaged sites were homes, a petrol station and 7-Eleven where eight civilians died, and the Phanom Dong Rak Hospital.

Cambodia’s attacks resulted in 13 civilian deaths in all, 32 injuries and casualties among Thai troops — one death and 14 injuries, said the House panel.

The indiscriminate targeting of civilians and non-military infrastructure, it argued, clearly violates the Geneva Conventions, particularly the principles of distinction and proportionality. The actions may also amount to war crimes under the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, said the panel.

On July 25, the Thai military officially confirmed that Cambodian forces initiated the hostilities, suggesting a pattern of deliberate and systematic aggression.

The committee stated that Cambodia’s conduct constitutes clear violations of:

The Ottawa Convention, by deploying anti-personnel mines; The Geneva Conventions and customary international humanitarian law, by targeting civilians and civilian objects indiscriminately; The Rome Statute, for potential war crimes involving attacks on civilians and medical facilities.

The committee urged an immediate halt to violence and a return to peaceful dialogue as the path toward conflict resolution.

It also condemned false and misleading statements that contradict official accounts provided by the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the government and the Parliament speaker. It demanded that Cambodia cease the dissemination of disinformation, which could exacerbate the crisis.

The committee reaffirmed the need for transparent dialogue, accountability and sustained peace-building efforts in the border region. It stressed that strict adherence to international law is essential to prevent further loss of life and to restore the rule of law.