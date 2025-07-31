Eastern rail service resumes normal operation to border

The Ban Khlong Luek border station in the eastern province of Sa Kaeo. (Photo: State Railway of Thailand)

The railway service from Bangkok to the Ban Khlong Luek border checkpoint in Sa Kaeo province is now operating again after a temporary suspension due to Thai-Cambodian border clashes.

Service on the final stage of the eastern line between Aranyaprathet and the border station was suspended on July 26 but has now resumed, the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) announced on Wednesday evening.

Locals and tourists can now travel the entire eastern line, with train schedules available online and at railway stations. The SRT has confirmed its commitment to safety and high-standard service.