Foreign military attaches to visit border on Friday

Delegation will see evidence of ‘inhumane’ ceasefire violations by Cambodia, says Thailand

Koon Kantho, 68, collects items from her house which was destroyed during Cambodian artillery attacks, in Si Sa Ket province of Thailand. (Photo: Reuters/Athit Perawongmetha)

Thai authorities will bring foreign military attaches and journalists to border areas on Friday to prove that Cambodia broke its ceasefire agreement and carried out “inhumane attacks against civilian targets”, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Visitors would also see “infringements upon Thailand’s sovereignty and territorial integrity by Cambodia – actions that no country can tolerate”, the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

“Moreover, Thailand expresses profound disappointment regarding Cambodia’s baseless accusations against Thailand in international fora concerning the clashes along the border, particularly during the high-level meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) currently taking place in Geneva.

“Thailand categorically rejects such claims and calls on Cambodia to refrain from disseminating disinformation and misinformation that could cause misunderstanding and further escalate tensions,” the ministry stated.

Thailand has remained committed to strictly upholding the ceasefire agreement that took effect at 12.01am on Tuesday, it added.

Nikorndej Balankura, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the Ministry of Defence would conduct the site visit on Friday for foreign military attaches.

He said the tour was delayed because Thai authorities were not confident that Cambodia would observe the ceasefire agreement, which raised concerns about the safety of the foreign delegation.

Cambodia repeatedly broke the ceasefire agreement by attacking Thai soldiers with rifles and grenades while Thailand did not do so on a single occasion, said Mr Nikorndej.

Thailand has already brought Cambodia’s repeated ceasefire violations to the attention of Malaysia, as the Asean chair, as well as China, the United States and the United Nations, he added.