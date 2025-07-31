Thailand seeks neutral venue for border meeting with Cambodia

Listen to this article

Fifty volunteer soldiers from the 26th Military Circle and local volunteers evacuate people affected by the Thai–Cambodian border conflict to a temporary shelter in Muang district of Buri Ram province on Thursday. (Photo: Ministry of Defence)

The Ministry of Defence on Thursday confirmed that Thailand has officially requested to change the venue for the upcoming Thai-Cambodian General Border Committee (GBC) meeting, proposing Malaysia as a neutral host.

RAdm Surasan Kongsiri, the ministry's spokesman, said the Cambodian government had invited Deputy Defence Minister Gen Nattaphon Narkphanit to attend the meeting scheduled for Aug 4, but Thailand believed such talks should not be held in a country in conflict with the other party.

"According to international norms, countries in dispute should not meet on each other's soil. Such talks should be held in a neutral third country," said RAdm Surasan, citing the example of Ukraine and Russia, which avoided hosting talks in each other's territory.

Thailand suggested Malaysia as the neutral third country, given its role in coordinating such discussions. The proposed dates remain Aug 4 to Aug 7, and Thailand will soon send its request to Cambodia and Malaysia.

"Thailand’s approach was proactive and rooted in the principle of neutrality," said the spokesman. "We will have to wait for Cambodia’s response. If they are sincere, we believe they will agree."

On Monday, Malaysia hosted talks between Thai and Cambodian leaders, who agreed to an unconditional ceasefire. However, the Thai government complained later accused Cambodia of continued and indiscriminate attacks on Thai soil after the ceasefire took effect at midnight.