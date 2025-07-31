Thai media deny lack of reporting ethics

Listen to this article

A BM21 rocket fired from Cambodia strikes a convenience store at a PTT petrol station in Ban Phue, Kantharalak district, Si Sa Ket province, on July 24, 2025. (Photo: Kantharalak police station)

Three major Thai media organisations issued a joint statement on Thursday, strongly rejecting accusations from the Club of Cambodian Journalists (CCJ) that Thai media lack ethics in reporting on the Thai-Cambodian border conflict.

The statement called the claims unacceptable and defamatory and urged the CCJ to take responsibility for ethical oversight and disinformation control within Cambodia. The statement came from the Thai Journalists Association (TJA), the Society for Online News Providers (SONP) and the National Union of Journalists Thailand (NUJT).

The statement demanded that the CCJ cease interfering in Thai media’s internal affairs and fulfil its duty to rigorously examine the ethical conduct of Cambodian media, free from control or dominance. It called on the CCJ to take tangible measures to address fake news and disinformation originating and spreading online from Cambodia, noting numerous instances of such disinformation.

The Thai media stressed its commitment to ethical self-regulation, saying: "We are fully committed to and respectful of the rights and freedoms of the public and the press. We reaffirm our dedication to reporting based on ethics, impartiality, and accuracy, without inciting hatred between our two nations, and with a genuine desire for peace."

It added that the TJA will temporarily suspend relations with the CCJ until the situation normalises, citing concerns that the CCJ is acting more as a government mouthpiece than as an independent organisation.

The TJA had previously signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the CCJ to foster mutual understanding through media cooperation.