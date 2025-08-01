Thai army eyes control of Ta Kwai

Thousands of Cambodian workers pass through Ban Laem checkpoint in Chantaburi's Pong Nam Ron district amid the ongoing tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border. Military officers, aided by local administrative officials and Ban Laem market staff have been deployed to maintain order at the border crossing. (Facebook: Ban Laem Border Market)

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) has admitted that Thai troops have not yet gained complete control over the disputed Ta Kwai temple area in Surin province near the Cambodian border.

Army spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree explained that the strategically important Hill 350 remains contested and that landmines planted by Cambodia have posed significant obstacles, restricting the army's ability to fully deploy troops.

He admitted that the Ta Kwai temple presents certain limitations and is a contested zone, which both Thai and Cambodian forces have made determined efforts to control.

Not fully held

Although full control has not yet been achieved, Thai forces have expanded their control over the territory primarily through the use of direct firepower, the spokesman said.

He said that the final objective of the Thai military is to secure Hill 350, a strategically important point with significant military implications.

But the army has yet to establish a permanent presence there, he said.

The terrain around Hill 350 is notably different from other areas, adding to the operational challenges, he said.

He said images circulating on social media from the temple site show clusters of PMN-2 anti-personnel mines, indicating a large quantity of explosives in the area.

He admitted that the Thai military has not secured the actual Ta Kwai temple itself but has positioned its forces around its perimeter, thereby controlling the surrounding area.

He said that, from a tactical perspective, the temple is a likely target for enemy attacks, and their remaining solely within the temple would place Thai troops at a disadvantage.

He added that whether the temple is held or not does not solely determine victory or defeat.

Thai forces are currently positioned on lower ground and are attempting to capture Hill 350, he said.

Minefields impede final push

However, Cambodian troops have laid new landmines around the area, encircling it and causing injuries to Thai soldiers who have stepped on the explosives, Maj Gen Winthai said.

"In the final phase, we made efforts to secure both Hill 350 and Prasat Ta Kwai. We did not anticipate encountering minefields around Prasat Ta Kwai, which resulted in one of our soldiers, 'Lieutenant Book', being injured.

"We acknowledge that injuries caused by these mines affected our advance during the last stage [of the operation to take the hill]. We tried to maintain a balance between completing the mission and preserving troop morale."

"When time ran out, although we may not have established a permanent presence within Prasat Ta Kwai itself, we had secured more territory than before," he said.

He said that the RTA has performed to the best of its ability during the final phase of its operations.

Overall, the military has achieved 99% of its objectives, he said.

On Friday, the army plans to invite military attachés, foreign ambassadors, foreign journalists and representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to jointly review the situation in the area, Maj Gen Winthai said.

He emphasised the need to proceed carefully based on the facts, contrasting this with what he said are attempts by the Cambodian side to distort the truth.

The 2nd Army Region also said yesterday that due to the current ceasefire, they have yet to secure Hill 350 near the Ta Kwai temple.

Both Thai and Cambodian forces remain present around the temple itself, controlling opposite sides of the historic site, about 50 metres apart.

Troop buildup detected

According to the 2nd Army Region, an increase in Cambodian military reinforcements along the Thai-Cambodian border has been detected.

The presence of unidentified unmanned aerial vehicles conducting surveillance over Thai military positions has been observed in multiple areas, it says.

The specific border areas where these activities were detected include Chong An Ma in Nam Yuen district of Ubon Ratchathani province, Phu Ma Khue in Si Sa Ket's Kantharalak district and Chong Chom in Kap Choeng district in Surin.