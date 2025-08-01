Thai media reject claim of a lack of reporting ethics

Listen to this article

Three major Thai media organisations issued a joint statement yesterday strongly rejecting accusations from the Club of Cambodian Journalists (CCJ) that Thai media lack ethics in reporting on the Thai-Cambodian border conflict.

The statement calls the claims unacceptable and defamatory and urges the CCJ to take responsibility for ethical oversight and disinformation control within Cambodia. It comes from the Thai Journalists Association (TJA), the Society for Online News Providers (SONP) and the National Union of Journalists Thailand (NUJT).

The statement demands that the CCJ cease interfering in the internal affairs of the Thai media and fulfil its duty to rigorously examine the ethical conduct of the Cambodian media, free from any control or dominance. It calls on the CCJ to commit to taking tangible measures to address the problem of fake news and disinformation originating and spreading online from Cambodia. Numerous instances of such disinformation have been detected.

The Thai media operates under a robust system of ethical self-regulation, the statement said.

"We are fully committed to and respectful of the rights and freedoms of the public and the press. We reaffirm our dedication to reporting based on the principles of ethics, impartiality, and comprehensive accuracy, without inciting hatred between the peoples of our two nations, and with a genuine desire for true and lasting peace in the border region," it said.

It said the TJA finds it necessary to temporarily suspend its relations with the CCJ until the situation returns to normal, given that the actions of the CCJ verge on acting as a mouthpiece for the government rather than functioning as an independent professional organisation.

The TJA earlier signed an MoU with the CCJ using the mechanism of good relations between the media of both sides to foster mutual understanding.