Thai envoy to UN rebukes Cambodia for ceasefire violation

Thailand’s UN ambassador Cherdchai Chaivaivid rebuked Cambodia for violating a ceasefire agreement just one day after it was brokered. Speaking at a high-level UN forum, he accused Cambodia of cross-border attacks and urged adherence to peace terms. Thai lawmakers also launched diplomatic outreach to counter misleading international narratives.

Cherdchai Chaivaivid, ambassador and permanent representative of Thailand to the United Nations, clarified details of Cambodia's alleged ceasefire violation.

Mr Cherdchai did so on Thursday during a high-level international forum on the peaceful settlement of the Palestinian conflict and the implementation of the two-state solution.

The ambassador's intervention came in response to remarks made by the Cambodian delegation at the event regarding the Thai-Cambodian border situation, which he said were not relevant to the forum.

"Regrettably, one delegation raised an unrelated issue. While I had no intention of bringing a bilateral matter into this important forum, I find it necessary to briefly clarify the facts to prevent misunderstanding," Mr Cherdchai told the meeting.

"On July 28, under the facilitation of the Malaysian prime minister in his capacity as Asean chair, a ceasefire agreement was reached. However, on July 29, after the agreement took effect, our neighbour resumed cross-border attacks and encroached into Thai territory -- a grave violation of the ceasefire," he said.

"Thailand calls upon our neighbour to fully adhere to the ceasefire, and reaffirms our commitment to resolving the matter through existing bilateral mechanisms. We urge restraint from disseminating false or misleading information, and encourage engagement in good faith."

Saratsanan Unnopporn, a Pheu Thai MP for Khon Kaen and chairwoman of the House Committee on foreign affairs, yesterday said that since the clashes along the Thai-Cambodian border began on July 24, the committee has undertaken a diplomatic outreach initiative to provide facts on the conflict. This action stems from concerns over the significant discrepancies in media reporting between Thailand and Cambodia, which have led to widespread misunderstanding among the international community.

In response, the committee has engaged directly with permanent members of the United Nations Security Council to express its concerns from a legislative perspective.

Before this, the committee had also met with representatives from China, Russia, the UK, France, as well as 18 member states of the European Union.