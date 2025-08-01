Cambodian soldiers to be repatriated on Friday

Listen to this article

Senior military officials from Thailand's 2nd Army Region and Cambodia's 4th Military Region convene at the Chong Chom border crossing in Kap Choeng district, Surin, on Tuesday. (Photo: Royal Thai Army)

Thailand is set to repatriate 20 Cambodian soldiers on Friday through the Chong Chom permanent border checkpoint in Surin province at 10am.

The move comes amid efforts to counter false reports from Cambodia accusing Thailand of abducting the soldiers, according to a military source.

According to the Second Army Region, the Cambodian soldiers were found in Thai territory on Tuesday after clashes in the Sam Taet area of Si Sa Ket province.

Thai authorities have provided them with care based on international humanitarian principles, the army said. Among the soldiers to be sent back, one sustained a broken arm while another suffered psychological trauma as a result of combat exposure, it said.

The Thai military stressed that the handover underscores Thailand's commitment to international norms and humanitarian treatment and serves to correct misleading narratives circulating in Cambodian media.

Meanwhile, the Royal Thai Army has rejected Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet's accusation that Thailand abducted the Cambodian soldiers.

Army spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree said on Thursday that the soldiers had surrendered peacefully and were now in Thai custody.

"We treated them as soldiers, not criminals. They laid down their arms without resistance, and from the start, we've upheld international law," he said. "These soldiers are individuals with honour, serving their country. As military personnel ourselves, we respect that."

"Some parties have tried to label the situation as an abduction or even a prisoner-of-war situation. This is incorrect and may affect our standing in international forums," he added.

Maj Gen Winthai said the Cambodian soldiers were being charged with illegal entry under Thai law. Additional charges, such as possession of weapons and violation of sovereignty, would depend on the outcome of official investigations, he noted.

Deputy Defence Minister Gen Nattaphon Narkphanit, who also heads the ad-hoc Thai-Cambodian border conflict management centre, said the detained soldiers had been well cared for, with access to hygiene facilities and medical treatment for those injured.

"Originally, we were preparing to return them. But after Cambodia accused us of kidnapping them, we had to protect ourselves by formally documenting the facts," he said. "The most effective way to respond to misinformation is with facts. It may not be swift or satisfying, but truth always yields better results."

Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said the soldiers had crossed the border on Tuesday when the Thai-Cambodian ceasefire was declared.

According to a report by the Khmer Times, Cambodian Ministry of Defence spokesman Lt Gen Maly Socheata said that of 21 detained military personnel, Cambodia has received the body of one soldier, while the others are still being held.