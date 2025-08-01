Sri Lankans to replace fleeing Cambodian workers

Thailand plans to bring in Sri Lankan workers to replace Cambodian labourers fleeing border tensions. Labour Minister Pongkawin Jungrungreangkit estimates 20,000 Cambodians have left, far fewer than Cambodia’s claim.

The government is drawing up a plan to replace Cambodian workers who have returned to their country due to the ongoing border tensions with workers from Sri Lanka, according to the Labour Ministry yesterday.

While the government is still working out the exact number of Cambodian workers who have left the country since the border conflict erupted, Labour Minister Pongkawin Jungrungreangkit estimated about 20,000 registered workers have gone back across the border -- far below the 200,000 claimed by Phnom Penh.

To minimise disruptions to ongoing projects, the Labour Ministry is considering bringing in workers from Sri Lanka. The process, however, is still in its initial stages and contingent on the signing of an MoU, which is still currently being drafted, Mr Pongkawin noted.

The exact number of workers that would be brought in will depend on market demand, the minister added.

Mr Pongkawin also clarified that a recent altercation involving Thai and Cambodian workers was nothing but a personal dispute.

Speaking to the media, Mr Pongkawin said, "This was merely a brawl between individuals, not a conflict between employers and employees, and certainly not a violation of human rights."

He assured foreign workers are protected equally under Thai law and reaffirmed Thailand's commitment to upholding migrant workers' rights.

The clarification followed a call by Cambodia's Ministry of Labour urging international consumers to boycott Thai goods and services over the incident. In response, Mr Pongkawin said Thailand's Labour Ministry is drafting a formal reply to the International Labour Organization (ILO) to assert that no such abuses occurred.

The ministry plans to allow ILO representatives to inspect Thai businesses to demonstrate transparency.

In a separate press briefing, Teerachai Phuwanatnaranubala, deputy leader of the Palang Pracharath Party in charge of economic affairs, called on the government to prepare for the economic fallout of the Thai-Cambodian dispute.

As the situation remains uncertain, he urged the government to prepare contingency plans, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Mr Teerachai reiterated his earlier call to reallocate part of the 157-billion-baht stimulus budget to help address labour-related challenges.

"While the industrial sector can adjust production lines, the agriculture sector -- especially fruit orchards, which are dependent on migrant labour -- is far more vulnerable," he warned.