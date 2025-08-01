Deadly blast linked to illegal activity

Listen to this article

Officials have confirmed that a deadly explosion at a fireworks factory in Suphan Buri, which killed 10 people, stemmed from an unauthorised operation that violated safety regulations.

"The site did not have a licence or equipment for such a hazardous activity. Workers were found to be manually packing explosive materials," Piriya Chanthadilok, the provincial governor, said yesterday.

The blast occurred on Wednesday at a house in Moo 1, Ban Pho Tha Sai, in Muang district. The house was allegedly used as a makeshift facility for manufacturing ball fireworks without official authorisation.

The bodies of the victims are undergoing forensic identification, while police continue to gather evidence and question witnesses.

Mr Piriya added that neighbours confirmed the fireworks manufacturing operation was carried out inside the residence.

He stressed that manufacturing fireworks requires licensed premises that meet safety standards, including secure storage areas for hazardous materials.

Authorities are now trying to trace the source of the explosives brought into the community, he said.

Pol Maj Gen Watcharin Prasopdee, chief of Suphan Buri provincial police, said relatives of the victims have been questioned and arrangements are under way for forensic experts to complete the identification of the bodies at Wat Pho Tha Sai.

Further inquiries are being carried out to establish the cause of the blast and identify those responsible, pending confirmation from forensic officers.

Varawut Silpa-archa, Social Development and Human Security Minister, expressed his condolences and ordered immediate assistance for the affected families.

He confirmed that the ministry's crisis response team and EOD specialists had secured the site and set up a coordination centre at Wat Pho Tha Sai.

The explosion was the third firework-related incident in Ban Pho since 2006. Previous explosions in 2006 and 2015 also caused fatalities and major property damage.

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin said emergency teams had been deployed and the sole injured victim, a 44-year-old woman, is in critical condition with 67.5% burns.

Environmental health officers are examining the area for potential chemical contamination, he said.

Mr Somsak, who once chaired a national committee on firework safety, criticised the lack of enforcement of previous measures involving five key ministries. He called for a formal inquiry into whether agencies implemented the required safeguards.